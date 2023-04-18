Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) PT at $16.25

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of PNT stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.13. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

