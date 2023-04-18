CapStar Financial (CSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, analysts expect CapStar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CSTR opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CapStar Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,124.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

