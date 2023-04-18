Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $15.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.67.
Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.