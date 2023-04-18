Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

RSKD opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

