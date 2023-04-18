Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Riskified Price Performance
RSKD opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.73.
About Riskified
Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
