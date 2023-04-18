Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TSM opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $456.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,777,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,895,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,871,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,374,000 after purchasing an additional 228,931 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

