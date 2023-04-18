Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE TSM opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $456.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.
Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
