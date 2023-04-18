S&T Bancorp (STBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 33.96%. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

