East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 78,401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

