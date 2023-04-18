Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

BHLB stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,446.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Articles

