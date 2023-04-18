Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 40.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

