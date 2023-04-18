Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Primerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $15.17 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Primerica Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $178.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

