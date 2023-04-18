Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $15.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $15.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $44.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s FY2023 earnings at $48.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.55 EPS.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.80.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $363.80 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

