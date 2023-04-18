B. Riley Comments on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $59.60 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,881 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,856,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 122,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 591.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.