Truist Financial Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

