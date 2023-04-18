Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Aflac Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aflac in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Aflac Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

AFL opened at $66.57 on Monday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

