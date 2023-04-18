Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $64,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.