Vital Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $5.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.12 EPS.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $120.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $941.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

