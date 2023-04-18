Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.58. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.
Bread Financial Price Performance
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Articles
