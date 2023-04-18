Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AXIS Capital in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

