Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.01 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,208,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after buying an additional 1,433,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

