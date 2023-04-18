Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.