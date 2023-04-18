ATI Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ATI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ATI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth $2,052,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 52.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 21,179.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 891,017 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

