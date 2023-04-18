Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.39. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $38.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $43.30 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $311.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

