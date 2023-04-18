Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.85 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

