Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Equitable in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.