Brokers Issue Forecasts for Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Douglas Emmett in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

