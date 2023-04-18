The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

CG stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

