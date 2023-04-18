Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Edap Tms in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edap Tms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

Edap Tms Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDAP opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $383.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.41 and a beta of 1.24. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.