Evergy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Evergy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

