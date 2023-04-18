Zacks Research Comments on CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CommScope in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CommScope’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CommScope’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

CommScope stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 83,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CommScope by 94.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 778,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

