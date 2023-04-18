Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Credit Acceptance Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the credit services provider will earn $13.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.76. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $50.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $13.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $53.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $14.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $15.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $15.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $60.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $15.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $67.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $484.35 on Monday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $648.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a current ratio of 23.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.54.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 321,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,667,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 79,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

