Genpact Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genpact in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Genpact Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Genpact by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,195 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

