Brokers Set Expectations for General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutt now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $229.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

