Brokers Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.18 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

Shares of HCA opened at $271.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.67. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

