Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $23.82 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 891,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.