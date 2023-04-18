Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

