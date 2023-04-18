Analysts Offer Predictions for Corebridge Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corebridge Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,500,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,898,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

