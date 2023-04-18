Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Short Interest Up 40.5% in March

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 846,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 539,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $273,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.