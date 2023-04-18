Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Update

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

XEL stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

