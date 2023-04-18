Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $530.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $530.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZURVY. Societe Generale cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of ZURVY opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 27.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

