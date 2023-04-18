Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives $400.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDWWF. HSBC upgraded shares of Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Stock Performance

RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.