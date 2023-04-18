Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. Guggenheim cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

YMAB stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 75.55%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

