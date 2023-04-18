Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.36.

Zenvia Price Performance

ZENV opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zenvia Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zenvia in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zenvia by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zenvia in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Zenvia by 166.7% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

