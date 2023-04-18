Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.36.
ZENV opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
