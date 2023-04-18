Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

