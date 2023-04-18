Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

