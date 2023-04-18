Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $32.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $2.59 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.01). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. The company had revenue of ($0.75) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.