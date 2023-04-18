Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNMD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,746.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 548,187 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Featured Stories

