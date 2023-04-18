IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $142.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $116.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,925,103 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

