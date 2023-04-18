Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $13.78 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,844,000 after buying an additional 88,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,800,000 after buying an additional 597,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,198,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,466,000 after buying an additional 723,179 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Stories

