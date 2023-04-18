Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $727.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $727.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

FICO stock opened at $696.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $685.02 and its 200-day moving average is $601.65. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $711.84.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

