Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Up 24.1% in March

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

In related news, COO Michael A. Gaul acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 72,150 shares in the company, valued at $422,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 852,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,321.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Gaul purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,150 shares in the company, valued at $422,799. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 96,588 shares of company stock valued at $591,087 in the last 90 days. 15.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $189.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.31.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

